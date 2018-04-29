Morton: Jim Duffy leaves Cappielow club 'by mutual consent'

Jim Duffy was named Championship manager of the season in May 2017

Manager Jim Duffy has left Morton following a meeting with the club's new chairman, Crawford Rae.

Rae succeeded his father, Douglas, as chairman on Saturday, and 24 hours later was beginning the search for a new manager.

Morton released a statement describing the decision on Duffy's position as being made "by mutual consent".

"The board will now focus on recruiting the right person to take Morton forward," the statement added.

Duffy had one year left on his contract, having succeeded Kenny Shiels in May 2014. He led Morton to the League One title in his first season and was named Championship manager of the season in May 2017.

This campaign ended with Morton finishing seventh in the Championship, following a 3-0 defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their final game of the season.

"Greenock Morton Football Club announce that Jim Duffy has left his position as manager having parted company with the club by mutual consent," Morton said in their statement.

"We would like to thank Jim for his hard work and commitment to the club over the course of his four seasons here at Cappielow and wish him the very best of luck in his future career.

The club will make no additional comment at this time but will provide further updates as soon as possible."