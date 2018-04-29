Celtic: Brendan Rodgers delighted with title-winning side's mentality

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic 'will improve' warns manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his side's mental strength after they hammered Rangers 5-0 to seal a seventh successive title.

"To get a performance like that to clinch the league is very satisfying," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"The league is tougher this year but it shows the level the players are at.

"We're hungry and want to consistently win. The players are doing that and there's a great mentality shown by the team."

Last week's defeat by Hibernian ensured Celtic could win the Premiership crown on derby day and Rodgers' side dominated from the off.

An Odsonne Edouard double and James Forrest's first Old Firm goal had the hosts 3-0 up and cruising at half time, with Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor adding to the scoreline after the break.

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick also made a series of excellent second-half saves as Celtic threatened to score even more.

"Last year against Hearts [when they won the title], we played very well, but today there was a lot of pressure and expectation on the game," Rodgers added.

'We should have had seven'

"We fought like tigers to get the ball back and the clean sheet is important.

"We should have had seven but we will take five. We scored five but it was probably going on seven or eight. Their keeper made some great saves.

"It was great tribute to the work of the players and the scrutiny that they are under. The performance was outstanding, if you think of what the players put into the game."

Rodgers has now won all five domestic trophies in which he has taken charge of Celtic.

His charges face Motherwell at Hampden next month in the Scottish Cup final, with the chance to seal a second successive domestic treble.

Wingers James Forrest scored his first Old Firm goal in the rout of Rangers

The champions head off for a warm weather training camp this week and winger Forrest says Sunday's win will ensure a happy camp.

"It's a great win," he told BBC Scotland. "The boys put in a really great performance and the fans were incredible.

"When you win a league, it doesn't matter who it's against, you just want to get over the line. Everyone was buzzing today and you saw that from the start."