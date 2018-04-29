Scott Brown: Celtic captain voted PFA Scotland Player of the Year 2017-18

Celtic captain Scott Brown (right) beat team-mate James Forrest to the player of the year award

Celtic captain Scott Brown capped an impressive season by being named the PFA Scotland player of the year.

Having first won the award in 2008-09, Brown is just the second player to win the award on two occasions.

He beat team-mate James Forrest, as well as Hibs' John McGinn and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd, to the award, which was voted for by his fellow professionals.

Kieran Tierney was named young player of the year for the third year running.

Brown, 32, has been with Celtic since 2007, winning 15 major trophies including eight league titles, and has made 51 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side so far this season.

Former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson is the only other player to have won the award twice, doing so in 1998-99 and 2000-01.

Brown and Tierney stood out as Celtic made it seven consecutive league titles, and a Scottish Cup final win on 19 May would make it an unprecedented back-to-back domestic treble.

Tierney beat off competition from Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, and St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan to win the young player of the season award, the first time a player has won three years in a row.

The Celtic defender also took the goal of the season award for his strike in the 5-0 win over Kilmarnock back on 8 August.

Scott Brown (left) and Keiran Tierney (right) celebrate after Celtic clinched their seventh consecutive title

The newly crowned Scottish champions were unable to make it a clean sweep of awards, though, with Rodgers missing out on the manager of the year prize, which went to St Mirren's Jack Ross.

Celtic-bound Morgan claimed the Championship player of the year award after helping St Mirren to promotion to the top flight.

Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland won the League One player of the year award, while Darren Smith of Stirling Albion took the League Two prize.