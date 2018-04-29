St Mirren's Jack Ross named PFA Scotland manager of the year

Lewis Morgan described St Mirren manager Jack Ross as "terrific"

Jack Ross has been named PFA Scotland manager of the year after leading St Mirren to Championship success.

The Paisley side finished 12 points clear of nearest rivals Livingston as they won the title and sealed a return to the top flight.

Ross, 41, won the award ahead of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, Hibernian boss Neil Lennon, and Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke.

Celtic-bound Lewis Morgan also won the Championship player of the year award.

Ross told BBC Scotland: "I'm delighted, proud. I'm surprised to win the award given the calibre of the other nominees and what they've achieved, not only this season but the game in general.

"First and foremost I was just delighted to be nominated in that company, but to receive the award is a tremendous honour, particularly when it's voted on by managers throughout the country as well."

Scotland under-21 international Morgan said it had been an "incredible" season for the Saints as he praised Ross, who has been in charge since October 2016.

Morgan said: "Obviously everyone has bought into the managers' ideas and thoughts, what he wants from us. And the manager himself, everyone knows obviously, his stock is rising and rightly so - he's been terrific for the club.

"The turnaround has been amazing and I think the team ethic has really been what has pushed us over the line this year.

"You look at it in what the club were at when he came in and to what they are now is remarkable. As a man manager I think it's been pretty much unparalleled to anyone that I worked with, from a first team manager perspective anyway.

"He's really close to his players and he's got us all playing an attractive blend of football that the fans have really bought into and that's all made for a really exciting season on the pitch. There's exciting things off the pitch as well at St Mirren with fan ownership as well. He's the kind of core to it all."

Lewis Morgan with the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award

Morgan will now make the move to Scottish champions Celtic, and admitted the lure of working with Rodgers was a big part of the attraction.

He said: "I've been in contact with him (Rodgers) obviously, congratulating him on his success and he's been the same with me.

"I think Jack takes a lot of his work from Brendan and no wonder obviously - he's the top name up here and I'm really looking forward to working with him. Seeing what he's done with Celtic he's really taken them to the next level and I can't wait to be apart of that. To work with a manager that's kind of world renowned.

"That's all that's in my head just now; getting into that Celtic team. Whatever it takes, I want to be in that Celtic team and enjoying games like today (Celtic's 5-0 win over Rangers).

"I know there's loads of big players in there and I might have to bide my time and that's fine, but these are players that hopefully I can learn off as well and really help take my game to the next level so I can help try and help Celtic move forward as well."