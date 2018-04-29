Steven Gerrard: Rangers job a 'no-brainer' for Liverpool legend, says Alan Shearer

Gerrard has combined punditry work with his role as Liverpool Under-18 coach

Steven Gerrard taking the Rangers manager's job is a "no-brainer", says former England captain Alan Shearer.

BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and ex-Liverpool midfielder Gerrard, 37, have progressed well and he is said to be keen to take charge.

"He'll be able to attract bigger players because of who he is and what he brings to the football club," Shearer told BBC Sport.

"Wherever he goes, people will follow because he's such a huge name."

Former England captain Gerrard retired as a player in 2016 after ending his career in the US with LA Galaxy.

He played 710 times for Liverpool, winning nine trophies, and is England's fourth most-capped player with 114 appearances.

Gerrard returned to Anfield last year as a coach.

Having rejected the chance to take charge at MK Dons shortly after his retirement as a player, Gerrard has recently been linked with the vacancy at Championship side Ipswich.

But he is now the frontrunner to replace Graeme Murty, who has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Rangers were beaten 5-0 by rivals Celtic on Sunday, as Brendan Rodgers' side clinched a seventh successive Scottish league title.

"It's a big if because there are no guarantees but if everything is put in place and he is promised funds - and I'm pretty sure if he accepts they would have to deliver what they have promised to him - I think it's a no-brainer for him," Shearer told Match of the Day 2.

"If he were to take another job, for argument's sake in the Championship, it's a very, very tough league. He's got to then also get up to the Premier League and there's 12 or 13 teams can do that."