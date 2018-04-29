Monday's newspapers

Daily Star
"Fergie Time" says the Daily Star, a reference to Marouane Fellaini's late winner for Manchester United against Arsenal
Daily Telegraph
Fellaini is pictured in the Daily Telegraph celebrating his late winner, with "Fergie Time" again mentioned
The Sun
Another mention of "Fergie Time" in the Sun, who say it could be Arsene Wenger's last meeting with Manchester United
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Ellis Short offloads £140m Sunderland debt and sacks manager Chris Coleman
The Times
The Times say there will be a pay-as-you play deal for England if Wembley is sold to Shahid Khan

