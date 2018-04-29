Monday's newspapers 29 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43945062 Read more about sharing. "Fergie Time" says the Daily Star, a reference to Marouane Fellaini's late winner for Manchester United against Arsenal Fellaini is pictured in the Daily Telegraph celebrating his late winner, with "Fergie Time" again mentioned Another mention of "Fergie Time" in the Sun, who say it could be Arsene Wenger's last meeting with Manchester United In the Daily Express, Ellis Short offloads £140m Sunderland debt and sacks manager Chris Coleman The Times say there will be a pay-as-you play deal for England if Wembley is sold to Shahid Khan