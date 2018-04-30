Jack Ross wants St Mirren to do more than simply avoiding Premiership relegation

Scotland manager Alex McLeish presented Jack Ross with his PFA Scotland manager of the year award

Jack Ross is determined that St Mirren's return to the Scottish top flight will not be "simply about surviving in the league".

Ross was named PFA Scotland Manager of the Year after leading St Mirren to the Championship title; finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Livingston.

"It's about building a squad that can be progressive," Ross said.

"The feel good factor and momentum, we want to keep building on that and driving forward with it."

Ross, 41, said he was "proud" and "surprised" to be voted by his peers ahead of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, and Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke.

"I still think this is a work in progress for me at the club," he told BBC Scotland. "I don't know when I'll be satisfied.

"I might never be satisfied with the job I've done, but certainly at the moment, it feels like it's the next step for us."

Winger Lewis Morgan, on back at St Mirren on loan after being transferred to Celtic in January, also picked up the Championship Player of the Year award.

Ross' first task when he took over in October 2016 was to stop the club slipping into League One and promotion completed a remarkable turnaround at the Paisley side.

"Probably in summer I'll take a step back and reflect on how far we've come as a club in such a short period of time," he added.

"I think the fact players have received individual accolades this season is a reflection of how well we've done.

"I'm probably fortunate, though perhaps I didn't feel it at the time, to have endured a really difficult relegation battle and came through that on the last day - and then had the very different pressure of trying to win a championship and get over the line.

"I've crammed a lot in in such a short period of time but hopefully experiences that will stand me in good stead going forward."