Dundee United v Livingston

Dundee United goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet may miss the Premiership play-off semi-final first leg with Livingston after a freak injury last week.

Mehmet damaged his knee celebrating Scott McDonald's equaliser in Friday's 2-1 win over Dunfermline.

Harry Lewis replaced Mehmet for the final half hour in the quarter-final second leg.

Livi, aiming for successive promotions, finished second in the Championship, one point ahead of United.

The second leg will be played in West Lothian on Friday, with the winners facing the Premiership's second bottom side in the final.

United manager Czaba Laszlo is troubled by the hectic scheduling, saying: "I'm not happy about it because it must be fair.

"Football is about fairness and you must be more fair to give maybe three or four days (rest), not two. This is not an equal situation."

Livi defender Gregor Buchanan is aiming for a promotion double, having played enough league games to qualify for a Championship winners' medal with St Mirren before his January switch.

United beat Livingston 2-0 at Tannadice on the final day of the league campaign on 28 April.