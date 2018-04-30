Wycombe Wanderers: Gareth Ainsworth feels promotion has 'turned League Two on head'

Gareth Ainsworth was appointed Wycombe manager in 2012

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth says his club and Accrington have "turned League Two on its head" by winning automatic promotion.

The Chairboys grabbed the final automatic promotion place after victory at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Results elsewhere also went their way to secure promotion with a game left.

"It gives hope to all teams," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio. "They can all do it, they can all have a go at promotion despite the finances."

Victory at already-relegated Chesterfield ended Wycombe's six-year stay in League Two, a division they had to fight to stay in as recently as 2013-14 when they avoided relegation on the final day.

Along with Luton and champions Accrington, they have taken the automatic promotion spots.

Ainsworth remarked he and his players can now watch "much bigger clubs" battle it out in the play-offs from the comfort of their own living rooms.

"For us and Accrington to be in the top three this season, it's turned the finances of this league on its head," he said.

"It's a tough league to get out of, but with consistency and a little bit of luck and great fans behind you, they're the key.

"There's some big teams in those play-offs, but we can just sit back and watch those now and start preparing for life in League One.

"It's still pinch-me time to be honest, it still hasn't quite sunk in."