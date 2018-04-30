Lee Hodges: Truro City 'phenomenal' after clinching National League South play-off place
Truro City boss Lee Hodges says his side reaching the National League South play-offs is 'phenomenal'.
The White Tigers drew 1-1 at Hampton and Richmond to end the season seventh in the table, the final play-off place.
They will travel up to face Hampton again on Wednesday in the play-offs.
"We were favourites to get relegated at the start of the season, so to finish in the play-offs, it doesn't matter where we've finished, is some achievement," Hodges told BBC Cornwall.
"We had a small squad and everybody at some stage has been needed and played a major part in it.
"To play 42 games, to get into the play-offs and do what we've done is phenomenal."
City will face second-placed Dartford in the play-off semi-finals if they can beat Hampton and Richmond, who they defeated in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup last october to book a place in the first round for the first time.
"It's cup football now, you win you go through, you lose you're finished," added Hodges.