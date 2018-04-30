Torquay United release five players and transfer list three more after National League relegation

Jamie Reid, who is in contract, is the only player assured of a place in Torquay's squad for next season

Torquay United have released five of the squad which got relegated from the National League and put three more on the transfer list.

Reece Mitchell, Conrad Balatoni, Sam Chaney, Yan Klukowski and Jake Gosling have all been released.

Josh Gowling, Ryan Clarke and Jon-Paul Pittman, who all have another year to run on their deals at Plainmoor, have been transfer listed.

The club has made offers to six players and are in talks with two more.

Luke Young, Brett Williams, Sean McGinty, Ruairi Keating, Liam Davis and Vincent Dorel are all considering new offers, while Jakub Sokolik and Neal Osborn are to start talks on new deals.