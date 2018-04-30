Gaetan Bong: Football Association says Burnley fans' booing 'unacceptable'

Gaetan Bong joined Brighton in June 2015 from Wigan

Burnley supporters' booing of Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during Saturday's Premier League game was "unacceptable", says the Football Association.

Bong accused West Brom's Burnley-born striker Jay Rodriguez, 28, of racially abusing him during a match in January, and the charge was found "not proven".

Clarets fans chanted "Jay Rodriguez, he's one of our own", as well as booing Bong, 30, whenever he touched the ball.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton called the booing "shameful" after the 0-0 draw.

In a statement on Monday, the FA said it "considers the behaviour of some supporters on Saturday towards Gaetan Bong to be unacceptable.

"It needs repeating, following the recent disciplinary matter, that there was no suggestion by any party involved in that case that the player made a malicious or fabricated complaint.

"The FA was wholly satisfied that the complaint was made in absolute good faith."

What is the background?

Bong made the claim after clashing with Rodriguez during West Brom's 2-0 home win over Brighton on 13 January.

Rodriguez, who has one England cap, appeared to pinch his nose after the players clashed, and Bong spoke to the referee.

Rodriguez was charged by the FA, which delivered its verdict of "not proven" earlier this month.

The former Burnley and Southampton striker subsequently told BBC WM that "the truth always comes out."

Bong said his conscience is clear and that he would "never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional."