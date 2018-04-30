Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Hibs-Killie, Duffy - Rob Maclean on Scottish football

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 5-0 Rangers

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Rodgers' Celtic success not all down to cash

Amidst all this talk about Rangers target Steven Gerrard's spending money it's worth remembering that Brendan Rodgers' success at Celtic has not been purely budget-based.

The reason he's on the brink of a historic double treble is down to his ability to coach and manage players to a whole new level. It's not all about splashing the cash.

Indeed his two major January signings, Marvin Compper and Charly Musonda, have barely featured.

Players transformed last season included Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and Craig Gordon.

Kristoffer Ajer has established himself in the Celtic side this season under Rodgers' direction

Deriving an obvious benefit this season from the Rodgers makeover have been Kristoffer Ajer, Olivier Ntcham and on-loan PSG striker Odsonne Edouard who scored twice in Sunday's title-clinching 5-0 defeat of Rangers.

Yes, the Celtic manager has been able to spend money on improving Celtic but that's not the big reason behind the club's domestic dominance.

Lack of fighting spirit a worry for Rangers

Rangers were lucky to get away with a 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. The outcome could have been even more embarrassing.

There were still nearly 40 minutes to play when goal number five flew past Jak Alnwick and the Rangers goalkeeper made some important saves to prevent an even greater humiliation.

Outgoing manager Graeme Murty must have been squirming on the touchline as his side was systematically dismantled by a team on a different level.

Graeme Murty endured a humiliating afternoon on the touchline as his team were dismantled by Celtic

Rangers were chaotic at times but the most worrying aspect of their performance was a lack of fighting spirit. Celtic were allowed to do as they please.

Rangers badly need to get some pride back.

'A perfect show-reel for the SPFL'

It's always a good sign when both sets of supporters give their team a standing ovation at the final whistle.

And that's what happened in the Leith sunshine on Saturday as Hibs scored a stoppage time winner to finally kill off Kilmarnock's resistance at the end of an eight-goal thriller.

That 5-3 win at Easter Road, which keeps Neil Lennon's team well in the hunt for a runners-up finish in the Premiership, was one of the best games I've seen this season and a perfect show-reel for the SPFL.

Reborn Kris Boyd scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of a remarkable season for Killie and John McGinn showed again how difficult it's going to be for Hibs to hold on to the Scotland midfielder in the summer.

'Duffy a victim of his own success'

Be careful what you wish for. It's a well-worn phrase and it seems like a timely warning as well for Morton.

A change of chairman, with long-serving Douglas Rae replaced by son Crawford, was quickly followed by the sacking of manager Jim Duffy.

Morton's 3-0 home defeat by Inverness CT on Saturday proved to be the last of Jim Duffy's four-year tenure

The last couple of months' results have been poor. Only two wins out of the last 12 matches and failure to reach the promotion play-offs.

But a glance at the big picture is a useful exercise. The Greenock club have one of the smallest budgets in the Championship and Duffy is a victim of his own success.

Morton have been consistently punching above their weight for his four years in charge and, unless there are significant investment plans, the next manager will have a major struggle to do any better.