World Cup: How many of England's Brazil 2014 squad can you name?
For England, it was a tournament to forget.
Knocked out in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup for the first time since 1958, the Three Lions will be hoping for a much better showing in Russia.
Gareth Southgate names his squad for this summer's tournament on Wednesday, but can you remember the 23 players Roy Hodgson took to Brazil four years ago? You have three minutes...
Can you name the England squad for the 2014 World Cup in under three minutes?
|Shirt number
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23