If you love English football, Wembley deal must go ahead - Khan
Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan says those who love English football will want his proposed £1bn purchase of Wembley Stadium to go through.
Khan says Wembley is not a moneymaker for the Football Association and that this deal will provide the revenue needed to improve grassroots football in England.
