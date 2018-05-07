Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

St Johnstone beat Hamilton 1-0 in Perth in late March

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Hamilton Academical will assess the fitness of goalkeeper Gary Woods before Tuesday's visit of St Johnstone after he went off injured on Saturday.

David Templeton has overcome a groin strain but Lewis Ferguson, Ali Crawford and Georgios Sarris are doubts and Alex Gogic and Darren Jamieson are out.

Saints' Denny Johnstone, Blair Alston, Chris Kane and Brian Easton are all out for the remainder of the season.

And David McMillan is expected to deputise for forward Steven MacLean.

Hearts-bound MacLean, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's win at Motherwell, misses out since a knee problem prevents him from playing on artificial surfaces.

Hamilton are three points above Partick Thistle, who occupy the relegation play-off place, and five points clear of bottom side Ross County.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton Academical have won just one of their past 10 Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone.

Saints have lost just one of their past five trips to Hamilton.

Accies have won just one of their most recent nine league games.

Unavailable striker Steven MacLean has scored four of Saints' past seven goals.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "Regardless of what happens on Tuesday night, it will still be in our hands. We've got to make sure we win one of the games.

"But obviously we want to win on Tuesday night and avoid the situation of going into the last game [against Motherwell on Sunday] and having to win.

"There is no motivation needed, there is no explaining needed, we know exactly what needs to be done and it's up to us as a group to go and do it."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "This season has brought a lot of young players to the fore and the age of the squad will be down next year, which is important, and with the changing of the guard there will be others coming in.

"[David McMillan] won't be match fit or we won't see the best of him until next season, but on Saturday [when he scored against Motherwell] our fans will have seen enough to give some encouragement.

"Hopefully he, along with [Chris] Kane and Callum Hendry, will pick up the mantle and go and get us the goals next season."