Ross County v Dundee

Ross County and Dundee will meet for the final time this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Ross County are five points from safety with two games to go and host Dundee on Tuesday evening.

Dundee midfielder Mark O'Hara will miss the trip to Dingwall after suffering a facial injury at the weekend.

O'Hara had his two front teeth knocked out in the win over Hamilton while Genseric Kusunga and Sofien Moussa are doubts and Marcus Haber is out.

The Dens Park side are all but safe - six points clear of second bottom and eight clear of County.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have lost just one of their past six league games against Dundee, beating the Dark Blues 4-1 the last time the two sides met.

However, Dundee have won two of their past three trips to Victoria Park in the Scottish Premiership, beating the Staggies 2-0 there back in December.

County are winless in four, winning just two of their past 23 league games.

Dundee are without a win on the road in four, failing to score in three of those games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "For the avoidance of doubt, there have not been any engines turned down and we're not going up there to go through the motions.

"We understand what we have to do to avoid the play-off spot.

"It's a win we're after tomorrow night."