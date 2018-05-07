Partick Thistle v Motherwell

Motherwell lost 3-2 at Firhill in December

Baily Cargill is a doubt for Partick Thistle's home Premiership meeting with Motherwell on Tuesday.

The defender had stitches put in a leg gash sustained in Friday's draw with Ross County, while Stuart Bannigan remains a long-term absentee.

Defenders Richard Tait and Cedric Kipre are likely to return for Well.

James Scott, Andy Rose, George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer remain out, while Peter Hartley is still building up fitness after a foot knock.

Thistle are two points ahead of bottom side Ross County, and three points off Hamilton Academical, while Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell, who face Celtic at Hampden later this month, are seventh - ahead of St Johnstone only on goal difference.

MATCH STATS

Partick Thistle are unbeaten in six against Motherwell on home soil - in fact, Thistle have failed to win just two of their 10 home Scottish Premiership matches against Well, scoring in every game.

The Steelmen have failed to score in just one of their past seven top-flight matches against Thistle, a 1-0 defeat in April 2017.

The Jags have gone three games without defeat, last going longer in April 2017 (run of eight).

Well have won just one of their past 11 Premiership matches on the road, failing to score in each of the previous three.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "All the questions about what happens here and there, they are based on us winning the game and we have to win our own game or you can't look anywhere else.

"That is our full focus. Start the game well, be positive and try to get the three points and then we can look about and see if anything has gone for us. We are running out of games so we know how important it is.

"We take positives from three games unbeaten, especially the St Johnstone game where we got the draw and the other night as well against Ross County. But at this stage of the season we really need wins.

"Spirit-wise, it keeps the boys going, it keeps everything positive but we know how important three points could be."

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "We want to win every game. We've not got a massive squad to rotate our squad that much.

"It's more a case of protecting guys who have maybe got knocks. We will do that, but we will put out as strong a team as possible to win these two games, it's as simple as that.

"We know there's a cup final on the horizon but I can honestly tell you within these four walls we are concentrating on Partick Thistle. That is it. The players are well aware of that."