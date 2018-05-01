Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Liverpool, Chelsea, Hearts, Dundee, St Johnstone, Ross County, Morton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are close to signing 18-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, who won the Golden Boot as top scorer as England won the Under-17 World Cup last year, on loan from Liverpool for next season. (The Herald)

Chelsea could recall Charly Musonda from his 18-month loan with Celtic because the midfielder has only started two games for the Scottish champions and the treatment of the 21-year-old could have repercussions if Brendan Rodgers ever hopes to take the manager's job at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

Celtic have opened talks about a permanent deal with Scott Bain, the 26-year-old goalkeeper who has been on loan to the Scottish champions from Dundee but is out of contract this summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone, who are losing goalkeeper Alan Mannus to Shamrock Rovers this summer, are eyeing Hearts' Jack Hamilton as a replacement. (Scottish Sun)

Newcastle United are keen on Fulham's Scotland midfielder, Tom Cairney. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Stranraer midfielder Kyle Turner has joined West Bromwich Albion on trial despite the 20-year-old an injury scare when he had to be taken off in Saturday's 3-2 win over East Fife. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Promoted St Mirren have freed eight players, including midfielder Massimo Donati, striker John Sutton and defender Stelios Demetriou, as they prepare for a return to the Scottish top flight. (Daily Mail, print edition)

"Steven Gerrard doesn't know what's in Rangers war chest yet", according to friend and former Liverpool team-mate Danny Murphy, who says the 37-year-old Anfield youth coach will only take the manager's job at Ibrox if he receives assurances he will have the funds to challenge Celtic in the transfer market. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill believes former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has nothing to lose by taking the Rangers manager's job because "it's unquestionably the worst side that has ever, ever played" for the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)

Former Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson, now in charge of Crystal Palace, has urged Steven Gerrard to "do the due diligence" before accepting the manager's job with Rangers. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has rubbed salt in Rangers' wounds by revealing he and several of his team-mates were suffering with illness in Sunday's 5-0 win that secured a seventh consecutive Scottish league title. (The Scotsman)

Celtic winger James Forrest has revealed that his first goal in a Glasgow derby in Sunday's 5-0 win over Rangers ended four years of abuse from his brother, Alan, who has scored twice against the Ibrox side for Ayr United. (Daily Record)

Fans targeted the wrong Andy Halliday for abuse after Rangers' 5-0 defeat by Celtic, the Team GB hockey manager Andy Halliday receiving many messages instead of the 26-year-old midfielder who had a torrid afternoon as a stand-in left-back. (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions Celtic would benefit from facing a stronger Rangers. (The Herald)

Greenock Morton, who parted company with Jim Duffy on Sunday, have advertised for a new manager on Twitter, and say they want "a committed, knowledgeable, and self-motivated person to take on the position", adding on their website that the boss "must be prepared to work flexible hours" and have a "sound knowledge of the Scottish football industry and player availability". (The Scotsman)

Former Livingston and St Mirren midfielder Richard Brittain, who has managed Highland League club Brora Rangers, has been appointed reserve team coach under former Ross County team-mates Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson at the Dingwall club. (Press and Journal)

Defender Peter Grant and goalkeeper Robbie Thomson are among four players released by Falkirk as they face another season in the Scottish Championship. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Captain John Rankin and long-serving striker Derek Lyle are being released by Queen of the South, left-back Jordan Marshall has rejected a new contract and defender Shaun Rooney is joining Championship rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra and defender Michael Smith will both miss the final game of the season against Kilmarnock through suspension. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Hockey has announced that Gordon Shepherd, head coach of the women's national team, will leave his position with immediate effect after leading his side to a seventh-place finish at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. (The Herald)

Edinburgh and Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne rejected big-money offers from English and French clubs to join Pro14 rivals Scarlets next season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Easton Roy, who played for Stirling County for 60 years and is thought to be the world's oldest rugby union player, turned out for a charity game on Friday at the age of 95. (The Scotsman)