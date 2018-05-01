Mohamed Salah named writers' Footballer of the Year

Salah is the first African winner of the award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne came second with Tottenham striker Harry Kane third.

Salah, 25, has scored 31 goals in 34 league appearances for Liverpool this season.

The Egypt star - the first African winner of the award - also won the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year award in April.

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby won the inaugural FWA Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions after signing for £34m from Roma in the summer.

The former Chelsea and Basel winger netted twice in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win against his former club at Anfield last week.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for the return leg with a 5-2 lead over the Italians.

'A race between two players'

Salah and 26-year-old Belgian De Bruyne collected more than 90% of the votes from members of the Football Writers' Association.

FWA chairman Patrick Barclay described the battle between the two as "the toughest call since 1968-69", when there was a dead heat between Tony Book of Manchester City and Derby's Dave Mackay.

"Right up to the last week or so we thought it might happen again, so strong was the support for Kevin de Bruyne," said Barclay.

"But Mo Salah's relentless match-winning form, exemplified by his two great goals against Roma, seems to have swung the vote by a very narrow margin."

Other players to receive votes from FWA members were: Sergio Aguero (Man City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), David Silva (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Man City) and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).