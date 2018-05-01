Bristol Rovers: Tommy Widdrington moves from Coventry City as recruitment boss
Bristol Rovers have appointed former Southampton midfielder Tommy Widdrington as head of recruitment.
The 46-year-old is moving to the Memorial Stadium after a year in the same role at Coventry City.
He made more than 400 appearances during his playing career and also has non-league managerial experience with Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne.
He was succeeded as Salisbury boss by current Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.