Bristol Rovers: Tommy Widdrington moves from Coventry City as recruitment boss

Tommy Widdrington also played for Grimsby, Port Vale, Hartlepool and Macclesfield Town

Bristol Rovers have appointed former Southampton midfielder Tommy Widdrington as head of recruitment.

The 46-year-old is moving to the Memorial Stadium after a year in the same role at Coventry City.

He made more than 400 appearances during his playing career and also has non-league managerial experience with Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne.

He was succeeded as Salisbury boss by current Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.