Rangers: Graeme Murty stands down as manager

Graeme Murty has stood down as Rangers manager following Sunday's 5-0 hammering by Scottish champions Celtic.

In December the 43-year-old had been given the job until the end of the season after a spell in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha's sacking.

Rangers are in talks about appointing Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard for next season.

And Murty will not be in charge for the Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Rangers lie third in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind Aberdeen and level on points with Hibernian, with three games remaining.

