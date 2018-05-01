Morecambe: League Two club taken over by London-based investment firm

Morecambe moved into their 6,500-capacity Globe Arena home in 2010

Morecambe have been taken over just four days before the game that will determine their immediate future.

The League Two club have confirmed the sale of their majority shareholding to London-based Bond Group Investments Limited.

Morecambe have been an English Football League club since 2007.

But they will go down if they lose at Coventry on Saturday and Barnet, to whom they lost 1-0 last weekend, beat already-relegated Chesterfield.

Morecambe chairman Peter McGuigan said: "We are very pleased to confirm this transaction and look forward to a period of sustained stability and growth within the club.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank everyone connected to the club for their patience and outstanding contribution during a difficult period for all concerned over the last few months."