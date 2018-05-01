Women's FA Cup final: 40,000 tickets sold for Wembley showpiece

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal Ladies 1-0 Chelsea Ladies

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's Women's FA Cup final, with Arsenal and Chelsea set to play in front of a competition-record crowd.

The final is being held at Wembley for the fourth straight year.

And organisers hope the attendance will rise even higher, with sales continuing this week and on matchday.

The game will see a repeat of the 2016 final, when Danielle Carter's goal saw Arsenal win 1-0, and will be broadcast live on BBC One from 17:10 BST.

Just under 33,000 watched the final two years ago, but the current record crowd for the Women's FA Cup is 35,271 for last year's final, which saw Manchester City beat Birmingham 4-1.

There has been a sharp rise in attendances since less than 5,000 people watched the 2013 final at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium.

The biggest crowd recorded for a Women's FA Cup final before the match moved to Wembley was 24,582 at Nottingham Forest's City Ground in 2008.

League leaders Chelsea knocked out holders Manchester City in this season's semi-finals, while Louise Quinn scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal overcame Everton in the other last-four tie.

The Gunners have lifted the cup a record 14 times, and also won this season's Continental Tyres Cup (League Cup), while Chelsea are bidding for their second Women's FA Cup after winning their first in the first Wembley final in 2015.

