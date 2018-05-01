Lauren Hemp: Top clubs will want Bristol City Women striker, says boss Willie Kirk

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Super League: Lauren Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Bristol City Women boss Willie Kirk has predicted that striker Lauren Hemp will have offers "from every club in the league" when she turns 18 in August.

Hemp, the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year, is the Vixens' top scorer, with five WSL 1 goals this term.

"We're realistic. We want her to move to a big club because it looks good for us," Kirk told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We don't want her to be at Bristol City for the long term because if she is, somebody's not done their job."

Former Norwich player Hemp won England's Young Player of the Year award in 2017 after impressing at Under-19 level, where she has four goals in seven games this season.

She has scored seven times in 19 appearances in all competitions this season for Bristol City, who are second-bottom in the top flight.

"We're not naïve about it. Lauren will have an offer from every club in the league, probably, come her 18th birthday," added Kirk.

"It's just when it's right for her and us. The challenge for us is to convince her that it's the best place to be for the short term."

