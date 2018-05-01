Sam Ricketts: Ex-Wales defender in line to become new Wrexham manager

Sam Ricketts won 52 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2014

Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts is favourite for the vacant manager's role at National League side Wrexham.

The 36-year-old, who won 52 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2014, currently works in the youth setup at former club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ricketts also played for Swansea City, Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Coventry City before retiring in 2016.

Wrexham are expected to make an announcement on their new boss on Wednesday, 2 May.

Andy Davies and Carl Darlington have been in charge since Dean Keates left to take over Walsall on 16 March.

But the caretaker pair had a disappointing end to the season, with Wrexham finishing 10th - four points outside the play-off positions - after claiming seven points from a possible 27 after Keates' exit.