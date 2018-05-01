James Jones: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs new two-year contract

James Jones has scored 13 goals for Crewe in 113 appearances

Crewe Alexandra midfielder James Jones has signed a new two-year contract following a frustrating injury-hit campaign with the League Two club.

Jones, 22, has made just five appearances this season, and was not fit for action until late March.

He was first sidelined following a hernia operation in August.

Then, in his first full training session in January, he was ruled out for a further 11 weeks following a medial knee ligament injury.

Jones' existing contract was due to expire this summer, but he is now signed up until June 2020.

He was lined up for a move to Championship club Preston North End in August, only for the proposed move to collapse because of his injury.