African teams to World Cup prize advance of US$2m from Fifa

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia have all qualified for the World Cup in Russia

Football's world governing body, Fifa, will advance US$2 million in prize money to each of the five African teams that have qualified for the World Cup.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) said the cash will help Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia prepare for the tournament.

Caf president Ahmad said in a statement that the money would be used "to settle beforehand the question of bonuses due the players."

Disputes over payments at previous tournaments "had led to situations that affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances," he added.

Last year, the Nigeria Football Federation signed an agreement with its players pledging to avoid the bonus and pay rows that have blighted past World Cup campaigns.

The Super Eagles were involved in a protracted dispute ahead of the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil and a bonus row also disrupted their World Cup campaign in 2014.

In 2014 the Ghana government had to step in and send cash to Brazil in order to pay players and, who had threatened to go on strike while in 2006 there was a similar threat by Togo in Germany.

The 32 teams taking part in the June-July tournament receive $1.5 million each from Fifa in the form of a preparation fee and are guaranteed a minimum of $8 million more in prize money after the tournament ends.