France-born Bouna Sarr refuses Senegal offer

Bouna Sarr has been playing for Marseille since 2015

France-born defender Bouna Sarr has rejected an offer to play for Senegal and a possible place in their 2018 World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old, son of a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother, has never won an international cap at any level in his eight-year professional career in the French top flight.

The Marseille player turned down the chance to play for Guinea at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It's France and nothing else, nothing else is a big word, but I always dreamed of playing for the France team," the Marseille defender told French radio station RMC.

"I'm French, I was born here I only have an attraction for the Blues."

His latest declaration came after he met with officials from the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

The announcement should also put an end to local media questions for the Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to clarify the situation with the right-back.

It also means Guinea's hopes of persuading the player to change his mind have suffered another setback.

Sarr, who was promoted to the Metz first-team squad in July 2011, made 75 appearances for the French club before switching to rivals Marseille in summer 2015.

He has since established himself in France's south coast and has scored five goals in 105 games for the nine-time French Ligue 1 champions.