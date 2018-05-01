Steven Gerrard: Liverpool legend confirms 'positive talks' with Rangers

Steven Gerrard was speaking as a pundit on BT Sport's Champions League coverage

Steven Gerrard has confirmed he has held "positive talks" with Rangers about taking over as manager at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool and England captain, 37, is still in negotiations about succeeding Graeme Murty, who was sacked as interim boss on Tuesday.

"I have held initial talks and I have plans to pick them up in a couple of days' time," he told BT Sport.

"I'm busy for a couple of days now and I'll pick it up on Thursday and we'll see if we can progress it."

Gerrard has been an Under-18s coach with Liverpool's academy since retiring from playing in 2016 after a spell with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer in the USA.

He played 710 games and scored 186 goals for Liverpool in a 17-year career at Anfield, winning eight major trophies including the Champions League in 2005.

Gerrard also made 114 appearances for England and captained the side at three of the six major tournaments he played at.

Murty, 43, was relieved of his duties after taking over on an interim basis last October from the sacked Pedro Caixinha.

After Rangers failed to lure Derek McInnes away from Aberdeen in December, Murty was appointed until the end of the season.

But he was removed from the post on Tuesday with three league games of the season left, after Sunday's humiliating 5-0 defeat by Celtic.

Rangers are now third in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind Aberdeen and level on points with Hibernian.

They face both their rivals for second spot away from home in their final two games, following Saturday's home match with Kilmarnock.