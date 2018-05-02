Chris Coleman: Ex-Wales manager will make a swift return - Osian Roberts

Chris Coleman had Osian Roberts on his backroom staff with Wales

Chris Coleman will make a swift return to management following his departure from Sunderland, according to his former Wales assistant Osian Roberts.

Having led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Coleman left his post to take over at Sunderland in November 2017 after the sacking of Simon Grayson.

But following the club's relegation to League One, the 47-year-old was "released from his contract".

"The problems are deep-rooted at the club," Roberts told BBC Sport Wales.

"Naturally I'm disappointed for Chris and Kit [Symons, Coleman's assistant at Sunderland].

Success beckons in 'right scenario'

"It was a very difficult situation Chris went into and I felt at the time that if anybody was capable of turning it around it was Chris. Unfortunately it was not to be.

"The club is in a crisis and it's going to take some time for them to get out of that.

"Chris is not going to be at the helm to do that, but I have no doubts whatsoever he will be in a managerial role very soon - this summer I would expect - because, given the right scenario, he will be a success."

Chris Coleman has managed Coventry City and Greek club AE Larisa as well as Fulham, Real Sociedad and Sunderland

On the day of Coleman's departure, it was also announced Sunderland owner Ellis had agreed a deal to sell the club.

An "international consortium of football investors", led by Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald, will take over subject to EFL approval.

The Black Cats were relegated to League One after losing to Burton on 21 April, their second successive relegation.

Coleman, who has also managed clubs such as Fulham and Real Sociedad, was the 10th permanent manager to leave Sunderland since Roy Keane's exit in December 2008.

'No stain on Coleman's CV'

Following Mick McCarthy leaving Ipswich Town, Coleman is among those to have been linked with the vacant post at the Championship club.

And despite a trying few months, Roberts does not believe Coleman's employment prospects will be damaged by his time at Sunderland.

"Chris has proved himself that, given the right tools, given the right circumstances, he can be a success at club level," added Roberts, who has remained an assistant coach under new Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

"I can't see why any chairman or owner would think this is would be a stain on his CV.

"He will be anxious now and enthusiastic - once the disappointment has gone - about getting back into a managerial role and proving, with the right set of circumstances, that he will be successful."