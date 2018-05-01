Atdhe Nuhiu: Sheffield Wednesday offer new deal to striker, as Pudil extends contract

From the section

Atdhe Nuhiu has scored six goals in his last seven appearances

Sheffield Wednesday have offered a new contract to striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

The 28-year-old Kosovo international joined the Owls in July 2013 and has scored 27 goals in 174 league games.

Full-back Daniel Pudil, 32, who has made 52 league appearances for the club, has signed a one-year contract extension.

However, veteran defender Glenn Loovens, 34, winger Ross Wallace, 32, and goalkeeper Jake Kean, 27, will be leaving at the end of the season.

The Owls have also offered new deals to Sean Clare, George Hirst, Dan Wallis, Warren Clarke and Jack Lee.