Rangers: Graeme Murty 'can walk away with head high' - Malky Mackay

Graeme Murty can walk away from Rangers "with his head held high", says SFA performance director Malky Mackay.

Murty was "relieved of his duties" on Tuesday as his second spell as interim manager was ended three games before the end of the season.

"If you strip it back and look at where Rangers were in the final few days of Pedro Caixinha and where they are now there's a big difference," Mackay said.

"Graeme has actually managed to hold the ship steady."

Murty, the club's Under-20s coach who had his first spell in interim charge after Mark Warburton's departure, was placed in the Ibrox hot-seat again when Caixinha was sacked in October.

After Rangers failed to lure Derek McInnes away from Aberdeen in December, Murty was appointed until the end of the season.

He presided over 18 wins, two draws and nine losses in 29 matches, culminating in Sunday's 5-0 Premiership thrashing against city rivals Celtic.

"It is a tough time for him, it is raw for him right now and I feel for him," said Mackay.

"But I think when he goes forward he will look back on this, the resilience and learning that will have come from a variety of situations he has been in at a monster of a club, will stand him in good stead for the rest of his managerial career.

Graeme Murty endured a humiliating afternoon during Rangers' 5-0 loss to Celtic

"I think if you look and think 'I am making decisions for the greater good of the club, or the greater good of that team', then you can sleep in your bed at night. You can walk away with your head held high and I think, in this situation, he can.

"I've known Graeme for years. I know his commitment and passion to football.

"What's going on above and round about, managers at times cannot do anything about. You have got to try and do what you think is right for the team at that point and conduct yourself in the correct manner."

'Managers used to get three years, now you get three months'

Murty has been given time to consider his options, but it is thought unlikely that he will return to his previous role at the Rangers academy.

Mackay, who managed Watford, Wigan and Cardiff City before taking on his role with the Scottish FA, believes bosses need an inner steel to survive in the current climate.

"I look at our coaches and managers and after they are sacked once or twice, their career is finished," he added.

"The way that football is going, resilience is needed more than ever as the head coach or manager, with the attention that they get with social media, in terms of pressure of fans, in terms of pressure from owners.

"Managers used to get three years to build a team, now you get three months.

"I think if you are going to step in and be the head coach, the manager, then you try and do things in the right way but that steeliness and resilience is needed more than ever."