Real win thrilling semi against Bayern

Real Madrid reached the Champions League final as they edged out Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Bayern needed a win but it finished 2-2 as Real won 4-3 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern an early lead, before Karim Benzema scored twice to put Real in control at the Bernabeu.

Bayern's on-loan James Rodriguez then scored against his parent club but Real go through to face either Liverpool or Roma in the final in Kiev on 26 May.