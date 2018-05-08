Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Media playback is not supported on this device Natural order? The final Edinburgh derby of the season

Hearts are likely to be without centre-half John Souttar and striker Kyle Lafferty against Hibernian in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby.

Forward David Milinkovic is back in training, but Marcus Godinho, Jamie Brandon, Arnaud Djoum, Prince Buaben and Andy Irving remain out.

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson is back training after a virus and full-back David Gray is pushing for a return.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw remains out with a shoulder problem.

Hibs, who have drawn their past four away games and are unbeaten in five trips from Easter Road, are two points behind Rangers and a further point adrift of Aberdeen in the race for the runners-up spot.

Defeat by Celtic on Sunday ended Hearts' hopes of catching fifth-top Kilmarnock.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have not scored in three league meetings with Hibs this season.

Hibs have won just one of their past 10 trips to Hearts in the top flight.

Hearts are on a run of three consecutive defeats in the Premiership since the split.

Hibs are looking to extend a 12-game unbeaten run.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts defender Michael Smith: "There's no hiding from it, they have been better than us this year.

"We are looking to stop them - they are playing for second. We are looking to give our fans something to shout about and finish the season on a high.

"If we play well, we'll beat them. I believe our team is better than theirs, but since coming up last year, they have had the same team throughout the season really and they have done well.

"But they could probably lose a few players next year and then we'll see what happens.

"We will obviously bring in a few players, the gaffer will bring in his style of players and we'll set out a bit differently next season, maybe.

"Once we get a full pre-season under the gaffer and we know what's happening then I think we'll be better."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We're still in a very good position. Obviously, we've got a little bit of catching up to do, but it's nothing - a point or two points or three points. It's a flip of a game really.

"We'll obviously watch the [Aberdeen v Rangers] game [on Tuesday] with interest tonight and then we'll know what we have to do in the two games coming up.

"Again, two massive games. We've given ourselves a great opportunity to finish as strongly as we can.

"We've had a stellar season and we want it to continue.

"It's a tight pitch, it's not conducive at times to playing with a great deal of width, so the game gets narrow and becomes a little bit more physical.

"I can understand why Hearts are very strong at home."