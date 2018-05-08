Celtic v Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd has scored seven of Kilmarnock's past 12 goals on the road

Celtic are without forwards Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

The pair join Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes on the sidelines, but Griffiths is expected to return to training later this week.

Killie are without winger Jordan Jones, who joins Alan Power, Innes Cameron, Rory McKenzie and Steven Smith on the absentee list.

Kirk Broadfoot is also injured, while Stephen O'Donnell is a major doubt.

Hearts' defeat by Celtic on Sunday meant that Kilmarnock could not now be caught in fifth place.

Celtic, who had already retained their title a week earlier, stretched their lead over Aberdeen to 12 points with that 3-1 victory and manager Brendan Rodgers admits he will make changes to his side as he prepares for the 19 May Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Kilmarnock have suffered three straight defeats since Aberdeen ended their 14-game unbeaten run

Celtic have lost just one of their 31 home league fixtures against Kilmarnock, a 2-0 defeat back in October 2012

Kilmarnock ended a run of 17 matches without victory against Celtic with a 1-0 win at Rugby Park in February

Celtic are unbeaten in 46 league games on home soil, last losing to Motherwell in December 2015

Following a 11-game unbeaten league run, Killie have now lost three in a row

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We've played 58 competitive games, which is a lot when you consider that each is a cup final.

"We're now coming into this part of the season where we are able to win the League Cup, we've been able to finish off the league and now we've got a couple of games we want to win and we'll get round the squad and get as many players as possible as fit as they possibly can for the final and then we can choose what we think is the best team.

"Steve Clarke has come in and done very well, got Kilmarnock well organised and playing in a certain style that works to their strengths and got some outstanding results.

"They will be disappointed from the split that they've lost the three games, but they'll come here and look to get back to winning.

"Now we've a couple of gamers that we want to win and we'll get around the squad and hopefully give some game time to have as many players as fit as they possibly can for the final."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "The post-split games are good for us, a good chance to test ourselves against teams above us and this is another chance.

"I am pleased with the attitude and effort of the players in the three different games.

"Anybody who has watched the team in the three games since the split will know that we have approached every game 100% committed, no question of that.

"We go to the home of the champions and try to put on a good performance. The results are not important. We got the results we had to get.

"The important results came for us in February and March and the beginning of April, when we won all those matches, which secured fifth position for us. That's when we did our job."