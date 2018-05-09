Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alloa Athletic v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Attempt blocked. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Burt (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Daniel Handling because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Dumbarton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Dumbarton 1.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Handling (Dumbarton).
Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.