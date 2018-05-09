Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Stenhousemuir2Peterhead0

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2MeechanBooked at 34mins
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 11FernsBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
  • 8Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 9CookSubstituted forMarshat 86'minutes
  • 10ScottBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDallasat 72'minutes
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Murray
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dallas
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 43'minutes
  • 5McCrackenBooked at 62mins
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Brown
  • 20Leitch
  • 12SmithSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
  • 14McLeanBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 15Johnston
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
796

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Attempt saved. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Alan Cook.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Chris Johnston (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Allan Smith.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Peterhead 0. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook following a set piece situation.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Eddie Ferns.

Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Rory McAllister because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Andrew Dallas replaces Martin Scott.

Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Hand ball by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Booking

David McCracken (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 0. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Ferns following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Allan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Russell McLean (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

