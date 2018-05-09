Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Stenhousemuir v Peterhead
-
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2MeechanBooked at 34mins
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 11FernsBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 9CookSubstituted forMarshat 86'minutes
- 10ScottBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDallasat 72'minutes
- 7McGuigan
- 12Marsh
- 14Murray
- 15Halleran
- 16Dallas
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 43'minutes
- 5McCrackenBooked at 62mins
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 33Gibson
- 8Brown
- 20Leitch
- 12SmithSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
- 14McLeanBooked at 58mins
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 10Belmokhtar
- 15Johnston
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
- Gavin Duncan
- 796
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Attempt saved. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Alan Cook.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Chris Johnston (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Allan Smith.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Peterhead 0. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook following a set piece situation.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Eddie Ferns.
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Rory McAllister because of an injury.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Andrew Dallas replaces Martin Scott.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Hand ball by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
David McCracken (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 0. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Ferns following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Allan Smith.
Attempt blocked. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the bottom right corner.
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.