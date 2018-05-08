Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

David Wagner's Huddersfield are three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is expected to freshen up his side as they seek a fifth successive win to maintain hopes of a top-four finish.

Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta, Pedro, Willian and Alvaro Morata are all in contention for recalls.

Huddersfield may also change personnel with three games in a week despite drawing at Manchester City on Sunday.

Tom Ince returns to the squad but Chris Löwe and Terence Kongolo are carrying knocks and will be assessed.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on whether this will be his final game at Stamford Bridge: "I'm very focused on the present, to do the job in the best way for the players and the fans.

"Our job is not simple, it's not easy. But I'm totally focused on the present."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We will try to make an impossible task possible. We have to be focused on our performance and on reaching our highest level.

"It's clear that we need some further points to secure our Premier League status."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Antonio Conte's side have given themselves a chance of finishing fourth because the teams above them, Liverpool and Tottenham, have faltered, and I think the Blues will win again on Wednesday.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their 50th top-flight meeting, with Huddersfield leading by 22 wins to Chelsea's 19. There have been eight draws.

Their most recent encounter at Stamford Bridge was a 3-1 Chelsea win in the FA Cup fifth round in 2008.

The Terriers have won just one of their last 14 matches against the Blues in all competitions.

Huddersfield have not won away at the reigning top-flight champions since February 1929, when they beat Everton (D4, L17).

Chelsea

This will be Chelsea's 500th Premier League home match. They have won 313, drawn 120 and lost 66.

Only twice in the last 15 seasons have Chelsea finished outside the top four: sixth in 2011-12 and 10th in 2015-16.

The Blues can win five league matches in a row for the first time this season.

Eden Hazard (69) is one goal short of moving outright third on Chelsea's list of leading Premier League goalscorers. Only Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) have scored more.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield and Swansea are the division's joint-lowest scorers this season, with 27 goals.

The last team to finish a season as the lowest Premier League scorers and avoid relegation was Stoke City in 2011-12.

The Terriers have failed to score in 20 Premier League matches this season and could yet equal the record of 22, set by Derby County in 2007-08.

David Wagner's side have already equalled the Premier League record of failing to score in 13 away fixtures in a single season.

Huddersfield won 3-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season but have since lost all seven league matches against London opposition by an aggregate score of 2-22.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.