Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gerrard, Man City, Liverpool, Hibs, Southampton, Aberdeen, Hearts, Morton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic's performances for Celtic have caught the attention of Southampton, who are long-term admirers of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, as the 25-year-old moves into the final year of his contract and has yet to agree an extension offered by the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Tom Rogic's future with the Scottish champions is hanging in the balance but hopes the 25-year-old will agree a new contract after weighing up his options. (Daily Express)

Denmark central defender Erik Sviatchenko, the 26-year-old who is currently sidelined through injury while on loan back in his homeland with Midtjylland, has stressed he remains a Celtic player and will return in the summer before seeing where his future lies. (Daily Record)

A three-year contract is on offer from Rangers to Steven Gerrard as the Liverpool academy coach prepares to resume talks on Thursday about becoming the Scottish Premiership club's new manager. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Steven Gerrard will not take over as Ibrox manager until June even if the former Liverpool and England captain accepts Rangers' offer.(The Scotsman)

On-loan Manchester City winger Brandon Barker would love to return to Hibernian next season if his parent club decide the 21-year-old is not wanted for the new campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic and Charlton Athletic striker Tony Watt, the 24-year-old who cut short his spell with Belgian second-tier outfit Leuven in February and has been training with Aberdeen, has posted a cryptic social media post about a possible new club, saying: "1 step back to 2 steps forward." (Daily Record)

Hearts are considering a summer move for Lawrence Shankland, the 22-year-old striker who is out of contract this summer and scored 29 goals as Ayr United won the League One title. (Scottish Sun)

Greenock Morton captain Thomas O'Ware has set his sights on a new challenge after choosing not to renew his contract and the 25-year-old central defender has refused to rule out signing for St Mirren after their local rivals won promotion to the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Promoted St Mirren have offered 26-year-old defender Harry Davis a new contract. (Daily Express, print edition)

Four St Johnstone players - midfielders Murray Davidson and Blair Alston and defenders Steven Anderson and Scott Tanser - are all likely to sign fresh contracts. (The Courier)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named Scott McTominay his club player of the year after the 21-year-old broke into the first-team and won a Scotland cap during a whirlwind six months. (Daily Record)

Hearts' Marcus Godinho's season is over with the 20-year-old Canada right-back having been booked in for surgery to cure a persistent knee complaint. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says the Edinburgh side's poor away form has been a problem for 10 years but is convinced he can fix the problem if he gets his transfer business done early this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston, who are involved in the Premiership promotion play-offs, have agreed contract extensions with forward Rafa De Vita and midfielder Scott Pittman. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Scotland Under-21 manager Billy Stark has quite after less than a year as boss of Lowland League club East Kilbride saying he has a full-time role elsewhere. (Daily Record)

Alan Trouten, the 32-year-old who has scored 28 goals from midfield for Albion Rovers, has signed for League One rivals Alloa Athletic for next season. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Fort William will remain in the Highland League next season having considered moving down to the amateur football ranks and joining the North Caledonian League because six board members who contributed significant sums of money to keep the club going announced in January they were stepping down at the end of the season. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Hawks, one of Scotland's most successful clubs over the past two decades, could be forced out of business following the SRU's decision not to grant it a franchise for the Super 6, the elite club competition which is due to get underway next year. (The Times)