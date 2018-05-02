Liverpool: Supporters in Rome told "under no circumstances walk to the Stadio Olimpico"

Liverpool fans have been praised for the "warm welcome" they offered Roma fans at Anfield

Liverpool have warned its supporters "under no circumstances to attempt to walk to the Stadio Olimpico" for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

The club has sold 5,000 tickets for the game with Italian police saying that they "guarantee the safety of fans".

The Reds, who won the first leg 5-2 said fears for the safety of fans meant they should not walk to the stadium.

"Supporters are strongly advised to use shuttle buses," the club said.

"Under no circumstances should supporters attempt to walk to the Stadio Olimpico.

"Under no circumstances should supporters attempt to walk back into the city after the match and should instead use the taxis that will be made available."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said on Tuesday: "I really hope that everybody understood that in this beautiful city, with good weather, that everyone can walk to the stadium and look forward to an intense, fantastic and very important football game.

"I really hope that will be possible."

The Reds' 5-2 win in last week's first leg at Anfield was marred by an attack on home supporter Sean Cox.

Two Italian men have been charged over the attack on 53-year-old Irishman, who suffered head injuries and is in a critical condition.

However the club has issued updated guidance to ensure the safety of its supporters and appealed for their co-operation.

In keeping with police advice, supporters have also been told not to travel alone or wear club colours. They have also been told to avoid areas in the north of the city, particularly in the vicinity of Ponte Milvio Bridge on Wednesday.

British police are in Rome backing up their Italian counterparts with city authorities saying 1,000 officers are being deployed around the Stadio Olimpico in addition to a further 2,000 throughout the city.

Other measures employed by the authorities include a complete alcohol ban, as well as a crackdown on fake tickets.

Manchester United issued a similar warning to fans going to the stadium in the Italian captial in 2007 for their quarter-final first leg Champions League tie.

The club issued a statement at the time that said: "There is a real danger of being attacked by the 'ultra' fans of AS Roma. It is particularly important that fans take advantage of the public transport shuttles."