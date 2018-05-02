Muratti Vase: Jersey squad dominated by players from champions St Paul's

Martin Cassidy's side lost 2-1 to Guernsey at Footes Lane in 2017

Over half of Jersey's squad for the Muratti Vase clash with Guernsey has been drawn from champions St Paul's.

The reigning Channel Island champions - who clinched the Jersey title on Sunday after beating closest rivals St Peter - have 10 of the 16-man squad.

St Peter and Jersey Wanderers each provide three players.

Jersey host Guernsey in the annual clash on 12 May and play their final warm-up game on 5 May against the Essex and Suffolk Border League.

"It was a tough decision to drop some of the players that haven't made this squad," said Jersey manager Martin Cassidy.

"With the rule that we can only select 16 players, it means some good players have just missed out.

"To play in a Muratti Vase final is one of the highest accolades for any player in Jersey Football."

Jersey squad (St Paul's unless otherwise stated): Ewan Van Der Vliet, Jake Prince (St. Peter), Jack Cannon, Jake Baker (St. Peter), Karl Hinds, James Queree (Jersey Wanderers), Jay Reid (St. Peter), Luke Campbell, Harry Curtis, Calvin Weir (St. Peter), Jack Boyle (capt), Michael Weir, Kamen Naftka (St. Peter), Craig Russell, Adam Trotter, Danny Birrell (Jersey Wanderers)