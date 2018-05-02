Newcastle United: Club confirms it is still for sale

Ashley, who also owns retailer Sports Direct, has endured a fractious relationship with Newcastle supporters since taking over in 2007

Newcastle United have confirmed the club is still for sale and that contract talks with manager Rafa Benitez are "ongoing".

Owner Mike Ashley put the Magpies up for sale in October after 10 years in charge of the Premier League club.

In January he ended £250m takeover talks with businesswoman Amanda Staveley, though Staveley said she was still interested.

At a fans forum last week, the club stated "the position has not changed".

"If or when there is anything to update, the club would do so," it added.

Newcastle also confirmed talks are "ongoing" over extending the contract of boss Benitez, who has a year remaining on his current deal.

Ashley, 53, has been a divisive figure at St James' Park, with some supporters regularly protesting about the way the businessman has run the club after buying it for £134.4m in 2007.

The club have been relegated twice from the Premier League during Ashley's reign and are currently 10th in the top flight, having won promotion last season under Spaniard Benitez, who joined United in March 2016.