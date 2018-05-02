BBC Sport - Laura O'Sullivan: Goalkeeper balances Wales football with full-time job
O'Sullivan juggling Wales career with job
- From the section Wales
Wales goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan balances playing international football with holding down a full-time job.
The 26-year-old has kept five clean sheets during the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign, which included a player of the match performance in the goalless draw with England last month.
Wales have three qualifiers remaining - all at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia and England - with three victories guaranteeing automatic qualification for the World Cup in France next year.