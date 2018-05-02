La Liga: Eleven Sports gain TV rights from Sky in three-year deal

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani owns Eleven Sports, who have won live and exclusive rights to show La Liga football

Sky have lost the live TV rights to show La Liga matches in the UK and Ireland after Eleven Sports secured an exclusive three-year deal.

It brings to an end Sky's 20-year association with the Spanish league's top flight.

Founded in 2015, Eleven Sports is owned by Italian Andrea Radrizzani, who became Leeds United chairman in 2017.

The partnership will begin from the start of the 2018-19 season and run until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"Eleven Sports are an excellent partner for us in various markets across Europe and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with them in the UK and Ireland - important markets for us in which La Liga is very popular," said Javier Tebas, president of La Liga.

Eleven Sports also holds La Liga rights in Belgium and Poland.