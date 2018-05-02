Ynys Mon to host unofficial 2019 'Island Games' football tournament

The Isle of Man's football team defeated Greenland 6-0 to win their first Island Games title last year

Ynys Mon will host a replacement Island Games football tournament in 2019.

Gibraltar will host the 2019 Games, but a lack of facilities means football - which has been in every Games since its inception in 1985 - has been dropped.

The Welsh island, also known an Anglesey, has stepped in to host the unofficial football tournament as it prepares to bid to host the 2025 Games.

The tournament could see the likes of Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Shetland, Orkney and Gibraltar compete.

Gibraltar were the only bidders for the 2019 event after Menorca pulled out in 2015, and for many of the islands it is the biggest football event they enter - Jersey failed to get Uefa recognition earlier this year.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

"In 2015 Ynys Mon hosted gymnastics when gymnastics wasn't part of the Games in Jersey and thought it would be a good opportunity for us to bring the football tournament over here," Gareth Perry, who is organising the tournament, told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Looking ahead to our bid to host the Games in 2025 it would be a good opportunity to have almost a trial run of hosting one of the bigger events.

"Because it's not being held in Gibraltar it's can't be counted as an official Island Games competition.

"But every aspect of the tournament, other than the fact it's not being held in Gibraltar, will be the same as any other Island Games football tournament."

The Isle of Man are the reigning Island Games men's football champions after they beat Greenland 6-0 in last year's final in Gotland.

Guernsey, who beat the Manx to win gold in 2015, have won the men's football gold medal a joint-record three times - the same number as Jersey.