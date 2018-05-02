St Johnstone: Blair Alston signs extension as he is promised central role

Blair Alston has been sidelined since being injured against Aberdeen

Blair Alston has been promised a more central role with St Johnstone after agreeing a one-year contract extension despite an injury-hit season.

An ankle injury ended the 26-year-old midfielder's campaign in March.

Manager Tommy Wright told his club website: "We played Blair out wide for most of the season.

"But I'm hoping that next year we can bring him into a more central role and utilise him there. I think it's a great piece of business by the club."

Alston, who joined the Scottish Premiership club from Falkirk in 2016 and is now tied to Saints until the summer of 2020, was also sidelined for six weeks near the start of the season.

"It's been a frustrating campaign for him after being injured at the start and now the end of the season," Wright said.

"But, when he has been fit, I feel like he has contributed well to the team.

"We're delighted to get this one sewn up and have Blair here for another year."

St Johnstone are also in talks with fellow midfielder Murray Davidson and defenders Steven Anderson and Scott Tanser.

Alston, who has scored two goals in 29 appearances this season, has also been handed an appearance-based extension clause and has promised more goals in return.

"I've loved my football ever since I arrived and, although the injury against Aberdeen has been a blow and spoiled the final few weeks of this season, it's still been an enjoyable campaign," he said.

"I'll be ready for the start of pre-season and I'm really looking forward to getting back involved and helping the club kick on.

"I feel I've contributed well to the squad over the past two seasons but one thing I would like to improve is my goal return so that's something I'll be looking to add to my game next season."