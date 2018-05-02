Crewe Alexandra: Charlie Kirk signs new three-year contract

Charlie Kirk began a run of four goals in seven games with his late equaliser at Stevenage in March

Crewe Alexandra striker Charlie Kirk has signed a new three-year contract at Gresty Road.

The 20-year-old Crewe academy graduate's existing deal was due to expire this June, but he is now signed up until the summer of 2021.

Since making his debut in February 2016, Kirk has netted five goals in 68 Alex appearances - and they are yet to lose when he has scored.

Kirk's run of four goals in seven games has helped keep Crewe in League Two.

Going into Saturday's final game at home to Cheltenham, the club immediately below them, Crewe are 16th - an improvement on last season's final position of 17th.

If they avoid defeat, David Artell's side will guarantee 16th place. If they win, and Stevenage lose at promoted Wycombe, the Alex could rise a further place to 15th.