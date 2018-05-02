Steven Gerrard: Rangers target would be 'great for Scottish profile' - Martin Canning

Canning says Steven Gerrard would be a great boost for Scottish football's profile

Steven Gerrard's arrival at Rangers would be a significant boost for Scottish football, says Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning.

The former Liverpool and England captain is in talks about succeeding Graeme Murty as manager at Ibrox.

"For the profile of the league, it would be great," Canning told BBC Scotland.

"Every year that I have been manager, the league has become stronger. The profile has grown year on year."

Three big clubs have won promotion to the Premiership in consecutive seasons and added to the competition for Brendan Rodgers' Celtic.

"With Rangers, Hearts and Hibs coming back in - with Rodgers coming to Celtic, with Neil Lennon going to Hibs and, if Gerrard comes to Rangers, the profile every year is growing, which can only be good for the league and for the game in Scotland," said Canning.

Following Murty's sacking, the Accies are one of five Scottish Premiership clubs operating with a first-time manager.

Alan Archibald is the longest-serving with Partick Thistle, Tommy Wright is with St Johnstone, Neil McCann is at Dundee, while the pairing of Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have recently taken control of Ross County.

Canning, who succeeded Alex Neil in 2015, admits there is a steep learning curve, saying: "There's so much more involved in the job than you actually realise.

"When you watch a game of football, you just see the manager maybe shouting for 90 minutes and think that is his job.

Canning kept Hamilton in the top flight via the play-offs last season

"He will want to be involved in football, he'll want to challenge himself. The added thing there [at Rangers] will be it is a huge club.

"Making that transition at Hamilton Accies is difficult enough, but the expectation levels at a club of that size, it will probably only magnify that."

However, Canning believes that current Liverpool youth coach Gerrard would be able to cope.

"To do this job, you have to have a tough skin," he said. "You've got to know what you are doing and why you are doing it and stick to it.

"I'm pretty sure that, with the career Gerrard has had, and what he's achieved, he'll have all those qualities."

Hamilton travel to Dundee on Saturday knowing victory would leave three teams below them in the race to avoid relegation with two games remaining.

"With the next three games coming in the one week, it's going to be a big week and it'd be great to start the week with a win," he explained.

"If you can put three teams below you with three games to go then you're putting yourself in a strong position.

"Mathematically, it won't be cut and dry, but it would be a strong position - then one win from there should definitely do it.

"It's going to be a big weekend for all four teams at the bottom."