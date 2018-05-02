Clyde chairman Norrie Innes defends stance on David Goodwillie and Ally Love

Clyde chairman Norrie Innes believes his club is trying to do good in supporting Ally Love and David Goodwillie

Clyde "genuinely want to do good" as they stand by David Goodwillie and Ally Love, insists chairman Norrie Innes.

At the end of last year, former Scotland striker Goodwillie lost an appeal against a civil ruling accusing him of rape.

Love was found guilty by the Scottish Football Association of verbal racial abuse against Annan Athletic player Rabin Omar during a match in January.

The midfielder, 26, was given a five-match ban by the SFA and was disciplined by Clyde.

However, that punishment was viewed as "lenient" by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar.

That is in addition to widespread criticism of Clyde's decision to retain Goodwillie, 29, after his legal challenge was unanimously rejected by three appeal judges in November.

'We are not frightened of taking on challenges'

Innes is adamant that the club has acted appropriately and recently met with three MSPs who had raised concerns, including Mr Sarwar, to discuss the issues.

"People need to understand we are not a standard detail, rhetoric club; we genuinely want to do good," Innes told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"We want to show there is goodness in the club. We are not frightened of taking on challenges.

"What you see as a negative, we see as something we can collectively address and help people."

Love has served his suspension with Innes confirming that the player continues to deny any racial abuse.

Despite that, Mr Sarwar believes the club and the SFA has not acted strongly enough.

"I felt that Clyde FC was slow to respond and not robust enough in their condemnation of racism and could have taken much stronger action earlier," he told BBC Scotland.

"I thought it important to speak to both the SFA and also to Clyde FC about how they have a responsibility and show they have zero tolerance to racism.

"After being found guilty by the SFA, I think he [Ally Love] should have had a much stronger punishment."

Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar is critical of Clyde's approach to the Ally Love case

Innes disagreed, saying: "We believe in going through a very thorough process and believe we've done that in this case.

"We've not been lenient. This is no place for toxic, aggressive, racist, bigoted behaviour.

"You've got to respect the SFA process. That judgement crystallised into a five-match ban which Ally served and internally, within Clyde, there was a disciplinary panel.

"We disciplined Ally and the player was punished for his aggressive behaviour on the day of the match and also the SFA decision."

Annan Athletic player Rabin Omar accused Ally Love of racial abuse

Innes insists there was an incident in the car park after the game where it is alleged that Omar assaulted Love and BBC Scotland has corroborated that an incident did take place.

Annan forward Omar declined to comment.

'He is not a criminal. He is not behind bars'

Goodwillie, who joined Clyde in March 2017, has played a significant role this season with 25 League Two goals.

"Helping David should not be seen as an alignment to support one person against another," Innes explained.

"It is absolutely not. We first and foremost saw a guy that needed help. We genuinely felt we were doing the right thing by offering him the facility to perform as a player.

"He is not a criminal. He is not behind bars.

"If it turns out that there is a day where David is held to account on this matter, or any other matter, then as a club we just need to deal with that.

"I genuinely think people are getting a better understanding of this process we are trying to go through in terms of trying to help him.

"I am not expecting the club to be commended in any way for that."

Clyde striker David Goodwillie failed in an appeal to have a civil court damages award for rape overturned

Denise Clair, who brought the civil case against Goodwillie and former Dundee United player David Robertson, has accused Clyde of "not caring that he is a rapist".

"He has never admitted what he did, never uttered one word of apology," she told the Sunday Post.

"Instead, he denied it and denied it and put me through years of torture. Clyde have got a player they could not afford otherwise and that is all that matters to them."

Innes maintains Clyde are right to support the player despite Ms Clair's concerns.

"The football reality is David should be performing at a much higher level," he explained.

"He does not regard himself as a predator or rapist. He made mistakes. He recognises that and he is sorry for that.

"If he was the type of character that was toxic or negative in any way he wouldn't be here. I don't care if he is Messi. He's conducted himself in an absolutely exemplary fashion."

Goodwillie is a former Scotland international, with three caps

Innes concedes that some supporters voiced reservations about signing Goodwillie but believes those worries have been largely mitigated.

"I've met with them and given the club's position and they are generally satisfied and have a clearer understanding of how the club have [gone] about doing something good, not something bad," he said.

"We gave him a probationary period where he was interviewed and played for the club at the end of last season. He didn't give the club any cause for concern that he was a risk or a hazard to anyone.

"He's a guy that was very much in need at the time. He is walking in the public domain with the categorisation of a perceived rapist which is a very, very hard thing to carry about.

"He wasn't afforded a criminal case. That wasn't his decision. He was denied the opportunity of being found guilty, not proven or not guilty.

"My own personal opinion? Any case of this nature should not go through the civil courts. I think the criminal justice system is there to act on cases like this.

"The civil court action, which is the first of its kind used in a case of rape, I am strongly against.

"This amplification of hate on this experience doesn't serve any purpose at all."